St. Tammany Parish receives emergency declaration

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister made an emergency declaration Tuesday evening for St. Tammany Parish in response to the impact of severe weather that impacted the area on Tuesday.

This declaration is a procedural process that enables parish government to better coordinate any and all local, state or federal resources necessary to support public safety and recovery.

Any homeowner, commercial business, school, or church who incurred damage is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at, (985) 898-2359 to report the damage so that preliminary damage assessments can be completed.

The State announced an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana Tuesday following the destruction of a severe storm system that moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

