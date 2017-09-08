Saints long snapper Jon Dorenbos needs heart surgery

The Saints acquired Dorenbos in a trade with Philadelphia. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

New Orleans Saints long snapper Jon Dorenbos needs open heart surgery, Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday.

Payton said team doctors discovered an aorta aneurysm in a follow up physical.

Dorenbos will be placed on the NFI list. This is a pre-existing condition according to Payton.

The Saints acquired Dorenbos in a trade with Philadelphia. That trade could now be rescinded.

