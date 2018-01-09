Scalise scheduled for surgery in on-going recovery journey after shooting

Congressman Steve Scalise is scheduled for surgery Wednesday in his on-going journey of recovery after being shot at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

Scalise made the announcement about his surgery on Facebook.

"I have been fortunate to make tremendous progress in my healing from last June's shooting, and tomorrow I will undergo a planned surgery as part of my ongoing recovery process. I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers I have received from friends and neighbors in southeast Louisiana, my colleagues in Congress, and wonderful people from all across the country. I appreciate all of the continued prayers as I move forward with my recovery, and I continue to be thankful for the dedicated care I am receiving from my medical team. I will remain fully engaged in my work as I heal from this procedure, and I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks."

Scalise has already undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting.

He returned to the house in September and has since helped craft the tax reform law.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.