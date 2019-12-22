LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of CFP Semifinal against Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team boarded buses Sunday afternoon to begin its journey to Atlanta to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The team left campus around 2:30 for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The Tigers arrived in Atlanta around 4:45 p.m. (Central).
As seen in the video, star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an injury during practice, is with the team. Head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media Monday afternoon.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU prepares for trip to Atlanta to face Oklahoma in CFP Semifinal
- LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers injury; status for CFP Semifinal unknown
- LSU and Oklahoma ticket allotments sell out for CFP Semifinal
- No. 1 LSU continues its preparations for No. 4 Oklahoma
- No. 1 LSU returns to practice to begin preps for No. 4 Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal
- Giant panda predicts winner between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jacques Doucet is in Atlanta and will have a report on 9News at 10.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The game will be shown on ESPN.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.