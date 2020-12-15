7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive at UMC Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More healthcare workers will get COVID-19 vaccinations as they roll out around the country.
Tuesday morning, about 7,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive at University Medical Center and be administered to healthcare professionals.
LCMC officials say they will distribute some of the vaccines to Touro and East Jefferson Hospital for healthcare workers considered to be most at risk.
Governor John Bel Edwards says over the next two days, the state will get more doses for a total of 39,000.
More than 6,800 people have died in Louisiana from coronavirus including medical workers who often come in contact with coronavirus patients and for now they are top priority.
“I was here when everything got started unfortunately. I did lose a few patients to COVID. And I think it is extremely exciting that we have this vaccine. I think it is an important tool to finally bring this pandemic to its end,” says Dr. Obinna Nnedu.
Edwards says he expects 40,000 more doses next week, but he stresses it will be several months before the public will have access to the vaccine. In the meantime, he says residents should continue mitigation efforts.
