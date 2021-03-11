16 Louisiana artists nominated for Grammys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana is showing up big for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards show. A total of 16 Louisiana acts are nominated for 23 awards, putting New Orleans jazz, blues, Cajun, rap, and gospel under the spotlight.
Jon Batiste, who won a Golden Globe last month for his original score of the Pizar film Soul is nominated for two Grammys, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard and Best New Age Album for Meditations.
PJ Morton, a 14-time nominee who took home Grammys in 2019 and 2020, is nominated for Best Gospel Album for Gospel According to PJ.
Other Louisiana nominees include:
- Harry Connick Jr., Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Connick has earned 15 Grammy nominations during his career, with three wins.
- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Guinevere,” and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Axiom.
- Lucinda Williams, Best Americana Album for Good Souls Better Angels; and Best American Roots Song for “Man Without a Soul.” The singer-songwriter is a three-time Grammy winner and has been nominated 17 times.
- John Beasley, with four nominations: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Monk’estra Plays John Beasley; Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Donna Lee”; Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals for “Asas Fechadas” with Maria Mendes; and Best Jazz Vocal Album for Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper.
- Bobby Rush, Best Traditional Blues Album for Rawer Than Raw. Rush won the 2016 Grammy for this category and has been nominated a total of six times.
- Ledisi, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Anything For You. The New Orleans native is a 13-time Grammy nominee.
- Jay Electronica, Best Rap Album for A Written Testimony.
- Luke James, Best R&B Album for To Feel Love/d.
- North Mississippi Allstars, Best Contemporary Blues Album for Up and Rolling. The late Carl Dufrene, a member of the band, was a Louisiana native.
- Social Science, Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Waiting Game, with Terri Lyne Carrington. Band member Morgan Guerin is a New Orleans native.
- Brian Blade, two nominations in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for Trilogy 2, featuring Blade, Chick Corea and Christian McBride; and RoundAgain, featuring Blade, McBride and Redman Mehldau. The three-time Grammy winner is a Shreveport native.
- Sweet Cecilia for A Tribute to Al Berard. The group comprises two daughters and a niece of the late Al Berard, a Grammy-nominated Cajun musician.
- Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours for their eponymous album Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours.
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers for Atmosphere.
The Grammys will be held on Sunday, March 14 and 7 p.m. with no fans in attendance at the Los Angeles Staples Center and nominees attending virtually.
