Heart of Louisiana: Sam Houston Jones State Park

(WVUE) - The thick forest of longleaf pine trees at Sam Houston Jones State Park was no match for the powerful winds of Hurricane Laura, which pounded southwestern Louisiana in the Fall of 2020. But after nearly two years of a massive tree clearing and repairs to every structure, the Louisiana state park is reopening.

