FFF: With Jayden Daniels back in the fold, LSU primed for title run in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on the LSU Tigers possible title run this upcoming season, Manchester United returning to championship relevance, and a visit to Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant.

FOOTBALL

Right now at Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is +1400 to win the College Football Playoff title in 2023.

Only schools ahead of the Tigers: Back-to-back champion Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and Michigan.

With the offensive firepower returning to the Purple and Gold, I understand why the sportsbooks are high on Brian Kelly’s squad.

Most importantly for the Tiger offense, Jayden Daniels is back for another season. Last year, Daniels threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdown passes (only 3 INT’s), and ran for 885 yards with 11 scores.

One concern at QB is depth. Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and true freshman Rickie Collins will be the only scholarship QB’s on the roster for the spring. With Walker Howard in the transfer portal, Tiger fans will be sweating out the possibility after spring that Nussmeier could join Howard in the portal. But, Daniels is a dynamic talent, so the LSU QB1 gig is in great hands.

At receiver LSU possesses a full stable of game-breaking options: Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Jr., Chris Hilton, Jr., Kyren Lacy, Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson, Landon Ibieta, and true freshman Jalen Brown, Shelton Sampson, and Kyle Parker.

Defensively, LSU filled one of their needs in the portal, cornerback. They added: Denver Harris (Texas A&M), Zy Alexander (Southeastern), Duce Chestnut (Syracuse), and JK Johnson (Ohio State).

The Tigers will need to wait until after spring to tackle another need, linebacker. The Tigers have five linebackers on the roster, and two of those are true freshman (Whit Weeks and Christian Brathwaite).

I fully expect LSU to be a preseason top-10 team. Their opponent in week 1, Florida State, could also be in that number also. So book that flight and hotel room in Orlando, because that matchup will be a blockbuster on opening weekend.

FÚTBOL

It’s taken an excruciating, long period of time, but I can finally say Manchester United is back.

In their 189th meeting with Manchester City, the Red Devils overcame 1-0 deficit to beat their noisy neighbors, 2-1, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford winner.

Now Man United only trail Man City (they’ve won four of the last five English Premier League titles) by one point for second place.

One of the key reasons for the resurgence is the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, and the goal scoring binge by Rashford.

Rashford has netted eight goals in seven matches since returning from the World Cup. Rashford has also scored in nine consecutive home games, matching the feat of Dennis Viollet, who did the same in 1959.

With the EPL not even halfway finished the season, the Reds can no doubt pass Man City and catch Arsenal for the title.

FOOD

One of my favorite spots for Chinese food was Royal China in Metairie. Sadly, after more than 40 years, Shirley and Tang Lee retired and sold the spot.

But, don’t worry my friends, Shirley and Tang are back, and now on Magazine Street. The new spot, what else, Miss Shirley’s,

The salt and pepper shrimp is back, albeit in appetizer form. I also digged the salt and pepper chicken also.

Others I would recommend: the steamed dragon dumplings, beef short ribs, and shrimp egg rolls.

