4 separate shootings in Algiers leave 3 dead, teen wounded in less than a week

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - A spate of violence in Algiers has seen three people dead and a teenager injured in four separate shootings in less than a week’s time.

The first homicide happened Monday, June 12, when officials say Kirk Johnson Jr., 42, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Sullen Place. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times when a gray SUV pulled up on him in the 5100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Police say an unknown suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed.

On Saturday, police responded to two shootings within 40 minutes. Authorities say the two shootings may be connected.

The first happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Woodland Drive. Police say an unidentified 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:19 p.m., police say a 14-year-old juvenile male was shot in the head in the 4800 block of Tullis Drive. Fox 8 cameras captured a blue sedan riddled with bullet holes and broken glass.

The unidentified teen was rushed to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Homicide at (504) 658-5300, Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

