Major changes coming to Loyola Drive, I-10 interchange in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana leaders are celebrating the opening of the I-10 airport flyover ramps and the near completion of the state’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).

Drivers heading to the airport and leaving are already experiencing better traffic flow due to the flyover ramps. This weekend, the state will continue work on Loyola Drive underneath the flyovers.

On Monday, Oct. 30, a major shift in traffic patterns will take place in order to open Louisiana’s first DDI.

Friday morning, every chair at Robinson’s Barber Shop was taken as customers got a cut and shared a few good laughs. The barbershop is in the construction zone. Throughout the project, construction workers have supported their business.

“They showed a little love,” said Malcolm D. “Some of them got a little line, a good shave, beard trim by our barber over there. We cut some up.”

During construction, the barbers say business slowed, but they are glad to see progress being made and traffic returning to normal.

“We’re thankful for the city for finishing the bridge so the traffic can flow and we can get as much business as possible again,” Malcolm said.

Weather permitting, on Monday, the state will open its first DDI. While on Loyola approaching I-10, north and southbound traffic will temporarily cross to opposite sides through the intersection. Striping, signs, and arrows will guide drivers.

“I think they exist in 30 states, but this is our first one,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “It is a method of improving the interchange to improve traffic flow, but without all of the expense we would normally incur.”

When transitioning to the left, traffic will be stopped on the right and at the foot of the exit.

“Most of the people using this interchange will be local people. And once they get used to it, any visitors we have, it will be follow-the-leader and they’ll learn how to do that very quickly,” said Eric Kalivoda, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD maintains that the DDI will eliminate a number of crashes.

“When you drive through it the first time, it’s like you’re driving in the UK where they drive on the wrong side of the road and we drive on the right side of the road. You’re going to be in the UK for just a moment when you go through the DDI, but it makes the left turn so much more efficient and we’ll move traffic through there much more expeditiously than you can with a conventional diamond interchange which is what existed before,” Kalivoda said.

Some drivers are concerned that the DDI will be confusing to navigate for the first time, but they’re glad work is almost done.

“I hope the traffic gets better,” said Elsa, a Kenner resident.

Restriping and installing signage will begin Friday night when rush-hour traffic dies down. Contractors will work around the clock through the weekend and plan to have the DDI ready to open by Monday morning.

