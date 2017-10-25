Landrieu: Fats Domino remained true to New Orleans roots

The New Orleans Mayor issued a statement regarding the passing of Antoine "Fats" Domino Jr.

Domino died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu remembered the famed musician fondly.

“I am saddened at the passing of music legend and iconic New Orleanian Fats Domino. He was a world-class musician, known for his shaping of rock-n-roll as we know it. He was one of the most beloved pianists and singer-songwriters to come out of New Orleans. He paved the way musicians of all genres who would come behind him. On behalf of the people of New Orleans, I am eternally grateful for his life and legacy. Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.

Landrieu also recalled Domino's impressive accomplishments.

"His cover of “Blueberry Hill” is ranked by Rolling Stone magazine among the top 100 greatest songs of all time, a song that entered the Grammy Hall of Fame decades after its recording. He honored his city with the song ‘Walking to New Orleans’ in the 1960s. Fats was among the first musicians to be inducted in the Rock in Roll Hall of Fame. He achieved the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Former President Bill Clinton awarded Fats a National Medal of Arts. He was honored as one of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine. In 2015, another one of his song’s, ‘The Fat Man’, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. I was honored to present Fats with the 2015 New Orleans Legends Award because of his influence in music across multiple eras and presence at the birth of rock-n-roll."

Most notably, Landrieu was proud that he never lost sight of his hometown.

"Though he was a music icon known around the world, he always remained true to his New Orleans roots. He was a lifelong resident of the Lower Ninth Ward until he lost his home in Hurricane Katrina. His last live performance was given in New Orleans at Tipitina’s in 2007. "For a city known for its incredible, talented musicians, Fats Domino ranked among the all-time greats. We have lost an incredible music and New Orleans icon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this tough time, and he will be sorely missed.”

