Pelicans deal No. 4 pick in massive trade, report says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans traded the team’s fourth pick in the NBA Draft to Atlanta for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, league sources tell ESPN.
The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, according to the report. Hill counted $12.7 million against the salary cap next season.
“It gives David Griffin more flexibility, more options and listen, I don’t think the Pelicans were that enamored with anybody at #4, like a lot of teams in this league. They feel like the player you can get at number eight will probably be similarly graded to the guy you get at number four. They clearly like somebody at number eight but I think more than anything else, this gives them more trade assets because I think he wants to build this roster around Jrue Holiday and Zion Williamson going forward. Now he’s got that flexibility," said Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune.
ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the deal “gets maximum value again for the No. 4 pick -- expanding that Lakers trade even more.”
The Pelicans are expected to take Duke superstar Zion Williamson with the first pick in Thursday’s draft.
