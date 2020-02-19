Man arrested after dragging officer with vehicle in parking lot of Laplace Walmart

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -A Tangipahoa Parish man is behind bars after he allegedly dragged a police officer with his car in the parking lot of Walmart in Laplace.
Joseph Ray Hollingsworth, 44, of Independence faces several charges in the incident that began as a call regarding a shoplifter.
On Feb. 15, officers working a security detail were notified of a man, later identified as Hollingsworth, stealing items in the store.
Store personnel reported that in another incident the same suspect had previously stolen items valued at about $1,500 from the store.
Officers located the suspect and detained him, however, he did not have identification and gave a false name to officers.
Shortly after being detained, Hollingsworth fled from the office and exited the store.
Police say Hollingsworth was able to manipulated the handcuffs to the front of his body and also refused verbal commands to stop.
Officers made contact with Hollingsworth as he was entering a vehicle. As an officer dove on top of Hollingsworth to stop him from fleeing, Hollingsworth started his vehicle and drove off, dragging the officer across the parking lot before crashing into a basket corral.
The officer was able to place the vehicle in park then apprehend the suspect.
Officers then conducted a cause search of the car and found a wallet with the Hollingsworth’s identification. Officers also located a handgun reported stolen and a key chain with plastic bags with residue of methamphetamine. Officers also learned Hollingsworth had active warrants for larceny issued by Walker Police Department and a suspended driver’s license.
Hollingsworth and the officer were treated for minor injuries.
Hollingsworth was charged with attempted theft, resisting an officer by refusing identity, resisting an officer by flight, attempted simple escape, aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle, battery of a police officer, illegal possession of stolen firearm, resisting an officer with force or violence, operating vehicle with suspended license, and other offenses.
Hollingsworth is being held in custody in lieu of a $67,500 bond.
