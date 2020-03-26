Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon, to give an update on where Louisiana stands in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that 2,305 people have tested positive for the virus with 83 reported deaths.
The state said a 17-year-old died in Orleans Parish. He’s the youngest known death from COVID-19 in the state.
Nearly 1,000 of those cases have been reported in Orleans Parish, along with 46 deaths. The city says it could be some time before citizens see results of the stay-at-home order because of the incubation period.
