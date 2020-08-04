About 700 La. businesses have received at least 1 violation of COVID-19 restrictions since May

“The Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal’s Office work in conjunction in responding to businesses not following the Governor’s COVID-19 mandates. The Department sees education as the primary tool in encouraging businesses to comply with the Governor’s mask mandate and most businesses are complying with the mandate. In situations where there are repeated violations or behavior that indicates that education will not lead to compliance, the State Health Officer has the power to revoke the food permit of an establishment in the interest of public safety as is the case in this instance. Firehouse BBQ is the first establishment that the Department has taken this action against.