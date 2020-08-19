Tangipahoa Parish deputies make arrests in Roseland fatal shooting case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting in Roseland. Officer said they are still looking for two other suspects involved in the crime.
Zion Hutcherson, 21, was killed during a trail ride on Vernon Town Rd.
The sheriff’s office does not believe he was the intended target in the shooting.
Over the course of this investigation, detectives developed several suspects and currently have the following subjects in custody.
30–year-old Brandon Perry, of Roseland, was charged with Second Degree Murder, (2) counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 5, (3)counts Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II, (2) counts Possession of Weapons while in possession of CDS, Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm
29-Year-old Craig Brown 29, of Amite, was charged with, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule V, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV, Convicted, Orders of the Governor, Negligent Homicide, and (2) counts Negligent Injuring.
Tommie Diamond, 23, of Kentwood, was charged with Second Degree Murder and (2) counts Attempted Second Degree Murder. Diamond was taken into custody in Ascension Parish.
There are outstanding warrants for 19-year-old Jaylohn Mitchell, of Ponchatoula, and Raven Warford, 27, of Natalbany.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.
