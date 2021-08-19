BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia

Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.
Luke Siegel, 15, dies on August 19, 2021.(Pray for Luke Siegel ️Facebook Page)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Luke Siegel died Thursday morning after battling COVID pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week where he was diagnosed, according to social media posts from his family. He was 15 years old.

We lost our sweet Luke at 8:39 this morning. Our hearts are shattered💔

Posted by Pray for Luke Siegel ️ on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Luke was critically injured in a golf cart accident in July 2015. He suffered a traumatic brain and chest injuries from the crash nearly six years ago. Following the accident, he spent four days at a hospital in Lubbock, then four months at Cooks Children’s hospital in Ft. Worth before returning home.

READ MORE: Luke Siegel welcomed home after six-month health battle

Then in October of 2018, Luke was hospitalized for a brain bleed after a fall. He underwent surgery and recovered.

His father, Tim Siegel, founded the Team Luke Hope for Minds foundation after his son’s accident to educate and support other families impacted by a brain injury.

A friend asked me something over the weekend. He knew it was a dumb question, but asked anyway. “Which time of the year...

Posted by Pray for Luke Siegel ️ on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Williams and son Ashton Nieto
‘She was the best mom in the world,’ 11-year-old son, friends, and family remember Marrero woman killed inside her home
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Shawn Luke Chiasson White / Male DOB: 09-07-1994 Height: 5'07" - Weight: 130lbs Brown hair...
Ex-boyfriend suspected in murder of Marrero woman, JPSO says
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

Vaccine card assistance event
Vaccine card assistance event
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
NOLA Virtual learning push
Parents and concerned citizens briefly derail Orleans Parish School Board meeting
Smith played his prep ball at Terrebonne.
Maason Smith primed for breakout freshman season at LSU
NOLA Virtual learning push
NOLA Virtual learning push