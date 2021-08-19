Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Luke Siegel died Thursday morning after battling COVID pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week where he was diagnosed, according to social media posts from his family. He was 15 years old.

We lost our sweet Luke at 8:39 this morning.

Luke was critically injured in a golf cart accident in July 2015. He suffered a traumatic brain and chest injuries from the crash nearly six years ago. Following the accident, he spent four days at a hospital in Lubbock, then four months at Cooks Children’s hospital in Ft. Worth before returning home.

Then in October of 2018, Luke was hospitalized for a brain bleed after a fall. He underwent surgery and recovered.

His father, Tim Siegel, founded the Team Luke Hope for Minds foundation after his son’s accident to educate and support other families impacted by a brain injury.

A friend asked me something over the weekend. He knew it was a dumb question, but asked anyway. “Which time of the year... Posted by Pray for Luke Siegel ️ on Monday, August 16, 2021

