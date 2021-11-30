Brian Kelly is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The search is over. Former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly is headed to Baton Rouge. He will be the 34th head coach in LSU football history.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward made the announcement official Tuesday morning.

Kelly is expected to land in Baton Rouge at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. An official press conference is expected on Wednesday.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” Woodward said. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.

“Most importantly, Coach Kelly’s players and programs exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge, and we are excited to work with him as we add to the championship legacy of LSU Football.”

Kelly will take over a Tigers program that finished 6-6 just two years removed from a National Championship, and the team finished 5-5 in 2020.

In 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly holds a 113-40 win-loss record. With over 280 career wins as a head coach, Kelly currently has more wins than any active coach in major college football.

He is one of five active FBS coaches with multiple undefeated seasons since 2009.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

The news comes after rumors of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley landing in Baton Rouge did not pan out. Riley instead was hired by USC and was introduced as their head coach earlier today.

“Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly! I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers. People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers!” Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted out.

