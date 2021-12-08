BBB Accredited Business
Artemis Moon mission back underway after Hurricane Ida

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NASA’s top dog took a look at some of the extensive damage which Hurricane Ida did to Michoud in New Orleans East.

Congress has approved more than $200 million to make repairs there and officials hope to keep the Artemis mission back to the moon on track. You can see some workers here at the Main Assembly facility after Ida caused damage to more than 200,000 square feet of roof.

Workers are busy repairing and hardening NASA’s Michoud rocket construction facility after Hurricane Ida caused damage to it in August.

NASA administrator and former astronaut Bill Nelson toured the facility, which is now building the SLS and Orion rocket systems for the Artemus space program which is scheduled to launch the largest rocket ever built back to the moon in two months.

“This is the beginning of a process that’s building the most complicated machine ever built by mankind,” said Nelson.

Congress has approved $241 million to repair over 200,000 square feet of damaged roof and harden the exterior of a building that’s integral to America’s space program.

NASA administrator Nelson says congressional appropriation of the money needed to repair this facility is crucial given its role in upcoming missions to the moon Mars and perhaps beyond.

“The first rocket is at Stennis it’s getting ready to roll out then get ready for February launch,” said Nelson. But there could be delays, mission managers are now checking out a possible problem.

We’re not sure if it’s part of the power supply or the engine controller it’ll take a few days to nail it down,” said SLS project manager John Honeycutt.

It’s all part of a process which 3200 employees of NASA’s Michoud facility in New Orleans East are now working on in their effort to keep the American space program safe and on track.

Rockets built at Michoud are now scheduled to take off for the moon in an unmanned flight in February of next year.

Right now the target date for a manned flight to the moon is scheduled for sometime in 2024.

