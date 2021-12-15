BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 will close in both directions Sunday (Dec. 19) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for a time to be determined to allow Entergy to repair power lines damaged from Tuesday’s helicopter crash, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said.

The closure was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. but the repairs will now be postponed until Sunday, LSP said.

On Tuesday, crews worked overnight to clear the wreckage of the Bell 407 helicopter that is believed to have clipped power lines just before crashing on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. Entergy crews also worked into the overnight hours repairing damaged power lines that had cut electricity to nearly 21,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie when the aircraft went down.

The FAA said the helicopter was occupied only by its pilot, who died in the crash. Officials have not disclosed the victim’s identity. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash and utility work forced the closure of both directions of I-10 on the Spillway bridge for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with traffic being diverted to US Hwy. 51, according to Louisiana State Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of...
Garth Brooks has sold out 102,000 tickets for April show in Baton Rouge; Orlando show on sale Friday
Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge reopens for Wednesday, Dec. 15
Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge reopens for Wednesday, Dec. 15
Louisiana's waterfalls
Louisiana’s waterfalls
Seventh District double homicide
NOPD investigating double homicide in Seventh District