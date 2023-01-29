BBB Accredited Business
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m.

To put it simply, business was good.

Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting years for this moment, a couple of extra hours are nothing.

Theresa Morales of Lizana has been struggling with nausea for years. So, this day is one to celebrate.

“It’s very important to me. I suffer from gastroparesis where my stomach doesn’t empty and I’m nauseous all the time,” she said. “And, fortunately, the cannabis does control the nausea...None of the other medicines seemed to help the problem. And some of the side effects were worse than the problem itself.”

Troy Cavanaugh with Coastal Capital Dispensary anticipated a big beginning.

“We’ve had a great response from our patients, and we knew today was going to be busy,” he said. “And we tried to make sure that we had some things in place to be there for our patients and get them out as quickly as we could.”

The dispensary had only the cannabis in flower form. Edibles and concentrates like vaping products should be on the shelves in about four to six weeks.

For now, sales are cash only.

John Jordan is not only a patient, but he’s also a cultivator with Kind Life Companies out of Pascagoula. He’s happy for a lot of reasons.

“”I couldn’t be more excited for the patients who have been patiently waiting to provide relief in a form other than a pharmaceutical drug...and we’re happy for the Coastal Capital Dispensary. I know they’ve been patiently waiting for months. So couldn’t be happier for those guys. I couldn’t be happier for the state as well.”

Jordan is anticipating opening April 1, or earlier.

