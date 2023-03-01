Man dies after jumping off Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.

The man’s identity is not being released by authorities at this time.

Police say the body was found in Bayou Lafourche not far from where the man was last spotted.

Police say that on Tuesday (Feb. 28) night, for unknown reasons, the man leaped out of a vehicle as he was driving over the Jackson Street Bridge and jumped over the railing and into the water where he struggled to stay above the surface. Officers attempted to enter the water and render aid but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Thibodaux police in recovery efforts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.