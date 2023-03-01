BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man dies after jumping off Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux, police say

A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who...
A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.(Thibodaux Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.

The man’s identity is not being released by authorities at this time.

Police say the body was found in Bayou Lafourche not far from where the man was last spotted.

Police say that on Tuesday (Feb. 28) night, for unknown reasons, the man leaped out of a vehicle as he was driving over the Jackson Street Bridge and jumped over the railing and into the water where he struggled to stay above the surface. Officers attempted to enter the water and render aid but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Thibodaux police in recovery efforts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office
Over a dozen suspects arrested on gun charges during Carnival walk free when D.A. refuses charges

Latest News

Deputies investigating fatal crash near Pearl River, St. Tammany sheriff says
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man fatally shot at intersection in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Deputy hospitalized following head on collision due to possible pursuit in Jefferson Parish
Deputy hospitalized; 2 others injured after pursuit in Jefferson Parish ends in head-on crash
Walt's Look Around: Robert Johnson's family and musical heritage
New Robert Johnson biography to feature unreleased photos and new life insights, Smithsonian announces