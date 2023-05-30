BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana rapper Highway Youngin’ shot, killed in Tangipahoa

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old, identified as Calvin Felton of Hammond, was shot and killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they received a distressing call shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday (May 28), alerting them to an incident on Martin Luther King Drive within the Village of Tangipahoa. Deputies arrived at the location and discovered Felton in the yard of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

EMS was called to the scene and immediately assisted Felton. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

More: No immediate suspect in Sunday’s killing of Tangipahoa teen rapper

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting or any suspicious activities in the area to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately or Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Louisiana lawmakers debating full slate of bills Tuesday
Louisiana lawmakers debating full slate of bills Tuesday
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium