Mayor Cantrell shielded from media questions at first public meeting on 2024 budget plans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications team shielded the city’s top elected official from media questions Tuesday (July 25) at the first of five planned public meetings regarding the 2024 municipal budget.

Cantrell aide John Lawson blocked a Fox 8 reporter from asking questions of the mayor before and during the public budget forum, saying, “I’m pretty sure you’re going to ask about something else.” The press secretary did not explain what topics the mayor hoped to avoid at the public meeting.

After Cantrell’s press secretary said only questions about the 2024 budget would be allowed, Fox 8 tried to ask a budget-related question and again was denied.

Press Secretary: If it’s not about this, we’re not talking about it. Fox 8: So, we can’t even ask her for any kind of comment unrelated to this? Press Secretary: No Fox 8: Is there a reason? Press Secretary: Because we said so. Fox 8: Okay. Understood.

Fox 8 was requesting more information about how the city intends to budget for possible $214,000 monthly fines related to the police retirement fund.

Press Secretary: No, we’re good. Fox 8: No budget questions either? Press Secretary: No. Fox 8: So, no questions at all pertaining to this or not? Press Secretary: No, because I’m pretty sure you’re going to ask something else. Fox 8: I’m going to ask about if the payments to the police force retirement will be included in the budget planning. Press Secretary: And I’m sure you’re going to ask even more than that. So, respectfully, no thank you.

The mayor touted her administration’s success in the presentation.

“Under my administration, we have seen more challenges, as well as things that have come our way, than any other mayor has faced, really, in our history,” Cantrell claimed. “I would give us a 7, I really would.”

She encouraged residents in attendance to keep using their voices in city matters.

“You’re a part of the progress of this city. You have to be a part of the progress in this city if you want to see this city reach her fullest potential for all of us and our children and the like,” the mayor continued. “But it does not happen without the men and women who have said yes to the call for service and show up every day to deliver that service.”

Cantrell mentioned the city is hiring, and noted the NOPD hopes to graduate 50 new recruits this year. The police force has seen a drastic drop in officers in recent years.

The administration also said the budget will not be built upon any tax increases.

“This is ground zero,” the city CAO Gilbert Montano said. “We will not be building the budget based on any tax increases, and I know sometimes they are going through a whole assessment process right now. Typically, you’ll build the budget based on a potential roll forward by the City Council, and the administration is not going to build the budget with any kind of tax increase.

“I think that’s an important factor that (Cantrell) has passed on to her financial team and myself, so that we can -- along with other New Orleans residents -- not have another cost increase relative to our taxes.”

The mayor briefly addressed the issue of 55 young workers still awaiting payment from the city for their jobs with the Summer Success program. As she said earlier this month, the money is coming, but the experience the teen employees gained was worth more than their eventual pay.

