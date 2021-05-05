Zurik: Questions surround Attorney General’s use of insurance fraud funds

The law states all unexpended money needs to be refunded, so the office has no authority to direct unused money to other departments. Friedman said he’s not sure if Attorney General Landry is aware of the findings in our story – it’s likely someone else in his office is the one who allocates the money. But, the law professor said it’s something that is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately by the highest-ranking law enforcer in the state.