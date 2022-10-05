Large police presence closes portion of Canal Street; Warren Easton High School on lockdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5) due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans.

About a dozen New Orleans police units and two SWAT vehicles were on the scene.

BREAKING>> We’re looking down N. Lopez from Canal— NOPD, JPSO, FBI LSP and US Marshalls on the scene with a chopper in the air. SWAT vehicle in front of a home. We’re working to find out more. pic.twitter.com/8pCB1Q27DZ — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) October 5, 2022

Canal Street is closed between S. Dupree Street and Carrollton Avenue in both directions.

Warren Easton High School, which is located at the intersection of Canal Street and N. Gayaso, was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5. (WVUE)

It is unclear what the response is related to. This is a developing situation.

