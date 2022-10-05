Large police presence closes portion of Canal Street; Warren Easton High School on lockdown
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5) due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans.
About a dozen New Orleans police units and two SWAT vehicles were on the scene.
Canal Street is closed between S. Dupree Street and Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
Warren Easton High School, which is located at the intersection of Canal Street and N. Gayaso, was placed on a precautionary lockdown.
It is unclear what the response is related to. This is a developing situation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.