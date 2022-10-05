BBB Accredited Business
Large police presence closes portion of Canal Street; Warren Easton High School on lockdown

By FOX 8 Staff
Oct. 5, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5) due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans.

About a dozen New Orleans police units and two SWAT vehicles were on the scene.

Canal Street is closed between S. Dupree Street and Carrollton Avenue in both directions.

Warren Easton High School, which is located at the intersection of Canal Street and N. Gayaso, was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.(WVUE)
A portion of Canal Street is closed and a high school has been placed on lockdown due to a large police presence in Mid City New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.(WVUE)

It is unclear what the response is related to. This is a developing situation.

