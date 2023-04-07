BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

4 shot, including 2 juveniles on I-10 in New Orleans East

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shot on the interstate in New Orleans East, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were shot around 2:50 p.m. on Fri., April 7 on I-10 East at the Read Boulevard exit.

Two adult females and two juveniles, one male and one female, were taken to the hospital. The juvenile male was listed in critical condition and the three females were listed in stable condition, police say.

Triple shooting closes I-10

I-10 East CLOSED at Crowder Boulevard following triple shooting at Read Boulevard exit: https://bit.ly/40W0tGL

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Friday, April 7, 2023

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 while police conducted their investigation.

No other information was readily available.

CRIMETRACKER

Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Bogalusa mayor

Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

Hit-and-run crash uncovers alleged trafficking of 2 teens who ran away from DCFS

Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

Man shot on the steps of the New Orleans Main Library
Man shot on the steps of the New Orleans Main Library
Chad Michael Armstead
Hit-and-run crash uncovers alleged trafficking of 2 teens who ran away from DCFS; man arrested
A man was shot on the steps of New Orleans Main library just after 2:15 p.m. on Fri., April 7.
Man shot dead on steps of New Orleans Main Library
Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Tuesday (Nov. 8), unseating two-term...
Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Bogalusa mayor