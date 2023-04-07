4 shot, including 2 juveniles on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shot on the interstate in New Orleans East, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were shot around 2:50 p.m. on Fri., April 7 on I-10 East at the Read Boulevard exit.

Two adult females and two juveniles, one male and one female, were taken to the hospital. The juvenile male was listed in critical condition and the three females were listed in stable condition, police say.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 while police conducted their investigation.

No other information was readily available.

