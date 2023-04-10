BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The victims of Friday afternoon’s shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East say they were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Councilman Oliver Thomas suggested Friday (April 7) that the shooting could have stemmed from a fight at a park.

The shooting victims say they were nowhere near that area.

“He’s a very good child. He did not deserve this,” said a victim. “I was taking my kids to the waterpark, and we ran into a spray of bullets.”

The SUV, on its way to a waterpark in Alabama for a family vacation, is now riddled with bullet holes.

RELATED STORY: 4 shot, including 2 juveniles on I-10 in New Orleans East

“I don’t even stay in New Orleans. I stay on the outside of New Orleans. I don’t be in no drama,” continued the victim. “I don’t fight nobody. We were innocent bystanders caught into whatever was wrong. Me and my family and my baby did not deserve this.”

The victim says she was shot in the back and her aunt was shot in the leg. Her 8-year-old daughter was grazed by a bullet on her head, and her 11-year-old son was shot in his back, the bullet traveling up to his jaw.

“Once I looked behind me, all I’m screaming is that my 11-year-old child’s head was in his lap and his head was down in his lap and he had blood dripping and I went on screaming his name,” said the mother.

The family says Thomas unfairly questioned their parenting with his comments.

“We respect kids,” said the victim’s husband. “I’m a football coach. I have my own athletic training building a business. She has kids. I have kids. We wouldn’t dare put no kid in jeopardy or harm’s way of even doing anything like that. So Mr. Oliver, whoever he is, that story is 100% false; it’s not true at all.”

The parents want people to know they were not involved in any fights, especially not around their kids.

“I won’t lie, I’m tired of telling this story because I don’t know what happened. I wish I did, but I don’t know what happened,” said the victim. “I don’t know why this happened to us, but it did, and we are just going to take it one day at a time. We are just going to get through this.”

The mother says her 11-year-old son remained hospitalized Saturday, but that his condition was improving.

She says he is responsive and able to talk to the family.

Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Latest News

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Abigayle McKinney was last seen at her home near the Oak Knoll...
MISSING: Deputies searching for 15-year-old Hammond runaway, sheriff says
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jesse James Kieff is known to frequent the areas in Ponchatoula...
19-year-old wanted in connection string of auto thefts in Tangipahoa
Man shot, killed in Hammond on Easter evening, police say
Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station